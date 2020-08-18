A frame grab from a video feed made available by the Democratic National Convention (DNC) shows former US first lady Michelle Obama speaking during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, held as an online event hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 17 August 2020 (issued 18 August 2020). EPA-EFE/DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A frame grab from a video feed made available by the Democratic National Convention (DNC) shows former US vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (L) speaking about racial injustice during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, held as an online event hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 17 August 2020 (issued 18 August 2020). EPA-EFE/DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A frame grab from a video feed made available by the Democratic National Convention (DNC) shows US Senator Bernie Sanders speaking during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, held as an online event hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 17 August 2020 (issued 18 August 2020). EPA-EFE/DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A frame grab from a video feed made available by the Democratic National Convention (DNC) shows former US vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, held as an online event hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 17 August 2020 (issued 18 August 2020). EPA-EFE/DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A frame grab from a video feed made available by the Democratic National Convention (DNC) shows Rodney Floyd (L) and Philonise Floyd (R), brothers of George Floyd, who died while in police custody, during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, held as an online event hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 17 August 2020 (issued 18 August 2020). EPA-EFE/DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama made a powerful call for the defeat of President Donald Trump in her keynote speech on Monday on the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which is being held in a virtual format on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is," Obama said. EFE-EPA