Former United States first lady Michelle Obama made a powerful call for the defeat of President Donald Trump in her keynote speech on Monday on the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which is being held in a virtual format on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is," Obama said. EFE-EPA