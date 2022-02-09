Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022, in Mexico City showing several of the mini-robots to be deployed on the lunar surface as part of Mexico's first Moon mission in mid-2022. EFE/Jose Mendez

Photo taken Feb. 4, 2022, in Mexico City showing one of the mini-robots to be deployed on the lunar surface as part of Mexico's first Moon mission in mid-2022. EFE/Jose Mendez

Gustavo Medina, with the LINX space instrumentation laboratory at the Nuclear Sciences Institute at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), on Feb. 4, 2022, during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, displays a "catapult" that will deploy mini-robots on the lunar surface as part of Mexico's first Moon mission in mid-2022. EFE/Jose Mendez

Microrobots made in Mexico will be a part of the country's first mission to the moon

Tiny robots that will land on the Moon in mid-2022 to study its surface thanks to an enormous effort by the National Automonous University of Mexico (UNAM) are the key elements in an ambitious Mexican plan to push forward with its own aerospace agenda.

Like the insects on which they are based, five small robots will arrive on the Moon in June 2022 after traveling the 384,000 kilometers (238,000 miles) from Earth as part of the Colmena Mission - Mexico's first Moon mission - to study the lunar surface, an effort by both UNAM and 200 young people who participated in the project.