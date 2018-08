The logo of Microsoft is pictured during the COMPUTEX in Taipei, Taiwan, May 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Microsoft has shut down at least five fake websites, including some belonging to the United States Senate and US think tanks, allegedly built by a group of hackers linked to the Russian government, Microsoft said in a blog post on the company's website Monday.

The apparent objective of these websites were to hack the systems of those, who visited these websites.