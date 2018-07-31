A Spanish Red Cross volunteer helps out some of the rescue migrants upon their arrival at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

The number of migrants to have arrived in Spain via sea routes so far this year has already gone beyond the total number of people who arrived by the same means over the whole of last year, according to figures released Tuesday by the United Nation's migration agency.

Between Jan. 1-July 29, some 22,858 migrants reached Spain, which was 750 people more than the total number of arrivals in 2017 and makes it the main arrival-by-sea country in the Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration.