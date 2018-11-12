Members of the Central American migrant caravan continue their trek northwards toward the US border from the Mexican city of Irapuato on Nov. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jacqueline Lopez

Members of the Central American migrant caravan continue their trek northwards toward the US border from the Mexican city of Irapuato on Nov. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jacqueline Lopez

Members of the Central American migrant caravan continue their trek northwards toward the US border from the Mexican city of Irapuato on Nov. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jacqueline Lopez

The main body of the caravan of Central American migrants heading northwards through Mexico toward the US border on Monday was approaching Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco, where a number of caravan members who struck out ahead of the group are awaiting them.

About 4,000 members of the massive exodus - most of them from Honduras - set out on Monday morning from Irapuato, in the central state of Guanajuato, and the majority of them are riding in various vehicles toward Guadalajara, some 252 kilometers (156 miles) away.