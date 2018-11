A group of Central American migrants protect themselves from the cold as they stand in line in the Jesus Martinez 'Palillo' sports stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A Central American migrant protects himself from the cold as he rests in the Jesus Martinez 'Palillo' sports stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The main contingent from the Central American migrant caravan is making its way through northwestern Mexico, though they are still 2,000km (1,200mi) from the border city of Tijuana, where hundreds of migrants have already gathered.

After spending a month on the road, the main contingent of mostly Honduran migrants left the western metropolis of Guadalajara on Tuesday.