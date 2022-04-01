Members of Mexico's National Guard clash on 1 April 2022 with a caravan of migrants outside Tapachula, a southeastern Mexican city near the border with Guatemala. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

Hundreds of migrants set off on foot from the southeastern Mexican border city of Tapachula on Friday with the goal of reaching this capital and regularizing their status, but they clashed with federal authorities soon after embarking on their trek.

That new contingent of men, women and children, dubbed the "Migrant Way of the Cross" since the date of their departure was just days before the start of Easter Week, started off at around 7 am from that city in Chiapas state near the Guatemalan border, where thousands of migrants have been stranded for weeks or even months.