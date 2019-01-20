Honduran migrants receive rations of food on the bridge that crosses the Suchiate River, where they have taken refuge, in Suchiate, Mexico, 18 January 2019. More than 2,000 Honduran migrants entered the caravan to Mexico, without following the request of the immigration authorities to wait at the border with Guatemala to receive the card for humanitarian reasons. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO PARDO

Central American migrants sleep at the entrance of the border office between Guatemala and Mexico in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, 19 January 2019. Hundreds of Central American migrants entered Mexico illegally and began their route to the US on Saturday in the state of Chiapas, in southeastern Mexico, from Tapachula to Huixtla, at a distance of about 40 kilometers. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Central American migrants stand at the entrance of the border office between Guatemala and Mexico in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, 19 January 2019. Hundreds of Central American migrants entered Mexico illegally and began their route to US on Saturday in the state of Chiapas, in southeastern Mexico, from Tapachula to Huixtla, at a distance of about 40 kilometers. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Members of the migrant caravan arrive to the municipality of Tapachula in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, on 19 January 2019. Thousands of migrants from the caravan continue their hard journey through southeastern Mexico on foot or on board vehicles, while almost 3,000 wait at the border for the humanitarian visa. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Thousands of migrants grouped in a caravan continue to advance across southeast Mexico on Saturday on their way to reach the border with the United States. They are moving on foot or aboard vehicles, while nearly 3,000 more are waiting for their humanitarian visa, which the government of Mexico is issuing in small numbers at the border.

As of now, around 2,000 migrants have crossed into Mexico without any documents to prove their legal stay in the country, risking their lives between vehicles and enduring high temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius with intense humidity.