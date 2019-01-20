Thousands of migrants grouped in a caravan continue to advance across southeast Mexico on Saturday on their way to reach the border with the United States. They are moving on foot or aboard vehicles, while nearly 3,000 more are waiting for their humanitarian visa, which the government of Mexico is issuing in small numbers at the border.
As of now, around 2,000 migrants have crossed into Mexico without any documents to prove their legal stay in the country, risking their lives between vehicles and enduring high temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius with intense humidity.