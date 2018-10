Members of a US-bound migrant caravan consisting mainly of Hondurans wade across the Suchiate River separating Guatemala and Mexico on Oct. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Members of a US-bound migrant caravan consisting mainly of Hondurans wade across the Suchiate River separating Guatemala and Mexico on Oct. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Mexican riot police allow passage into Mexico to members of a US-bound migrant caravan consisting mainly of Hondurans after they waded across the Suchiate River separating Guatemala and Mexico on Oct. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Members of a US-bound migrant caravan consisting mainly of Hondurans wade across the Suchiate River separating Guatemala and Mexico on Oct. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

The second caravan of mostly Honduran migrants on Monday crossed the Suchiate River separating Guatemala and Mexico at its shallowest point in a new attempt to continue their northward trek toward the United States.

The human tide - comprised of men, women and children - waded across the ford, although the water was up to the necks of some of them, while Mexican police awaited them on the opposite bank.