Members of the caravan of Central American migrants prepare to leave Mexico City, Mexico, and resume their journey to the United States, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The thousands of members of the US-bound Central American migrant caravan that remained in a stadium in Mexico City left Saturday headed for Queretaro, a city located northwest of the capital.

The roughly 4,000 members of the caravan, made up mostly of Hondurans, gathered their belongings at dawn and prepared to head out following in the footsteps of a first group of some 1,000 migrants who left the capital on Friday morning and arrived in Queretaro in the evening.