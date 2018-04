Central American immigrants receive food at the Our Lady of the Assumption Church, in Puebla, Mexico, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Central American immigrants receive clothes at the Our Lady of the Assumption Church, in Puebla, Mexico, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Central American immigrants arrive at the Our Lady of the Assumption Church, in Puebla, Mexico, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Dozens of Central Americans, primarily from Honduras, started arriving in this central Mexican city as part of a migrant caravan that will end its journey in Mexico City on April 9.

"They aren't criminals, they are undocumented migrants who are looking for better opportunities," Rev. Gustavo Rodriguez Zarate, the parish priest of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, told EFE, which is where the migrants will be staying during their three-day stopover in Puebla.