A migrant woman is stopped by US police at the US-Mexico border wall in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 04 December 2018. Central American migrant caravans are expected to continue 'for a long time' due to structural conditions in Central American that will change little in the short or medium term, according to a report on the crisis unfolding on the US-Mexico border. EPA-EFE/Alonso Rochin

The phenomenon of caravans of migrants will remain "for a long time" as the exodus of Central Americans from their countries is due to structural conditions that will change little in the short or medium term in these countries, according to a report, published Tuesday, on the crisis on Mexico's border with the United States.

"(The phenomenon) evolves rapidly and is going to stay here among us for a long time," said Oscar Contreras, academic secretary general of the Colegio de la Frontera Norte (Colef), a think tank specializing in social sciences with focus on border issues, based in the border city of Tijuana.