A migrant father from Central America teaches his little daughter to fish in the Rio Grande on Sept. 28, 2019, near Ciudad Juarez, hopefully on their way to live the American dream in the United States, though that means cutting short the child's education for an unpredictable length of time. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres

Migrant children enter their tents on Sept. 17, 2019, in Ciudad Juarez where they are camped out, hopefully on their way to live the American dream in the United States, though that means cutting short the youngsters' education for an unpredictable length of time. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres

Central American migrants cross Mexico with their children on July 21, 2019, hoping to live the American dream in the United States, though that means cutting short the youngsters' education for an unpredictable length of time. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres

Jose Elias Canis is one of the thousands of minors crossing Mexico from Central America hoping to live the American dream in the United States, though that means cutting short his education for an unpredictable length of time.

Jose, who has lived for over two months in the House of the Migrant in Matamoros, a border city in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, told EFE that he liked his school, but also that his mother, Maria Canis, decided to get back together with her husband in the United States. She had, of course, no idea what would happen to her son's education.