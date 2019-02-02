Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Friday that an undocumented Guatemalan mother and daughter separated at the US-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy will be in Congress next week to hear the Republican president deliver his State of the Union address.

"I'm bringing Albertina and Yakelin as my guests to the State of the Union because we need to bear witness to the suffering that this cruel policy inflicted, and resolve to make sure that nothing like this ever happens in the United States of America again," the Oregon Democrat said in a statement.