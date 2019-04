One of the migrant children recently released from custody by US immigration authorities - Daira Carolina, 10 months - with her mother Biel (left) at the Montevista church shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on April 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

One of the migrant children recently released from custody by US immigration authorities - Justin, 12 - at the Montevista church shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on April 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

One of the migrant children recently released from custody by US immigration authorities - Marisol, 10 - at the Montevista church shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on April 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

One of the migrant children recently released from custody by US immigration authorities - Marciano, 2, - at the Montevista church shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on April 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

One of the migrant children recently released from custody by US immigration authorities - Sarai, 5, from Guatemala - with her mother Blanca (left) at the Montevista church shelter in Phoenix, Arizona on April 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

Despite the difficult and dangerous journey they had to make to get to the US border with Mexico, the dreams of migrant children are still alive and they remain convinced that this is the country where they want to carve out a better future for themselves.

While she waits in an Arizona shelter for a plate of hot food, 5-year-old Sarai tells EFE that she wants to be a painter when she grows up.