Migrants who had been stranded on two NGO rescue ships off the coast of Malta for several days disembark from the Maltese Armed Forces vessel P52, at the Armed Forces of Malta maritime base at Hay Wharf, in Floriana, Malta, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

A non-governmental organization that operates migrant-rescue vessels in the Mediterranean Sea has appealed a decision to block its boat from leaving a northeastern Spanish port to resume its rescue missions, the organization's head of rescue missions said Tuesday.

A rescue boat belonging to NGO Proactiva Open arms was on Monday barred from leaving Barcelona's port after the city's Maritime Authority said the missions were not safe and could not guarantee migrants would be safely disembarked at the closest ports in Italy, Malta and Libya because these governments would not open their harbors to them.