Members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' and crew of the Aquarius vessel participate in a training on the first day of a patrolling mission to rescue migrants aboard a boat, about 50 km off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, April 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A convoy of rescue vessels at sea with hundreds of migrants for days is set to arrive in Spain a day later than expected after bad weather forced a change of route, a volunteer on board the Aquarius told EFE Friday.

The convoy of ships _ the "Aquarius" belonging to NGO SOS Méditerranée and two ships belonging to Italy's Coast Guard and Navy _ had now crossed the Strait of Bonifacio, which separates the islands of Corsica and Sardinia, Alessandro Porro said.