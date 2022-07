Magdalena Tepaz presides at the funeral of her teenage son Wilmer Tulul Tepa, on July 17, 2022, in Tzucubal, Guatemala. EFE/ Esteban Biba

Friends and relatives of 13-year-old migrant Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac attend his funeral on July 16, 2022, in the town of Tzucubal,Guatemala. EFE/ Esteban Biba

Friends and relatives of 13-year-old migrant Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac attend his funeral on July 16, 2022, in the town of Tzucubal,Guatemala. EFE/ Esteban Biba

A small indigenous town in western Guatemala is dealing with five migrant tragedies on a sad weekend during which the bodies of three minors and two sisters who died while seeking the "American Dream" were repatriated.

The three youngsters and the two sisters left the municipality of Nahuala, in Solola province some 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Guatemala City, in June to look for better living conditions in the United States.