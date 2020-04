A man wearing a protective face mask walks in front of the Marina Bay Sands resort lighted up in tribute to healthcare workers at the Merlion Park in Singapore, 15 April 2020. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore, which was hailed for its efforts to contain COVID-19, is now seeing a surge in infections linked to dormitories crammed with migrant workers.

On Wednesday, 447 new coronavirus cases were reported in the city-state, the highest increase in daily infections so far, out of which 404 were among foreign workers living in dorms, according to the health ministry's latest data.EFE-EPA