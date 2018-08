The 138 migrants who remained on board the Italian Coast Guard's Diciotti rescue ship began to disembark Saturday in the Sicilian port of Catania, after being blocked from leaving the ship for five days and after Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini finally authorized them to touch dry land.

This puts an end to five days since the ship docked in Catania and the migrants were prevented from disembarking; however, the migrants spent a total of 10 days on the water.