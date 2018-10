Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan police on Oct. 28, 2018, in the border town of Tecun Uman before breaking through a metal fence at the border with Mexico and entering Mexican territory. EFE-EPA/ESTEBAN BIBA

Thousands of migrants, most of them Hondurans, on Sunday broke through the metal fence separating Guatemala and Mexico and - after clashing with police - poured across the border into Mexican territory.

Guatemalan riot police fired tear gas at the migrants who, in desperation to continue their northward trek toward the US border, responded by hurling stones and sticks.