A refugee fafther holds his son blocking the raliway tracks during a protest at the central railway station in Athens, Greece, 05 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Riot police clash with refugees and migrants during a rally near a refugee camp in the village of Diavata, west of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, 05 April 2019. EPA-EFE/SOTIRIS BARBAROUSIS

A false message on social media has sparked violent clashes between migrants and police in Greece on Friday.

Riot police were deployed during a rally near a refugee camp in the village of Diavata, near the town of Thessaloniki in the north of the country.