Matias Romero, Mexico, Nov. 1 (efe-epa) - The first caravan of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico arrived on Thursday in the city of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca after a grueling seven-hour march, while new contingents follow in their footsteps in Chiapas and more are on their way from El Salvador.
The members of the first caravan, mainly Hondurans, arrived at Matias Romero, in the northern Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and settled in a makeshift shelter set up on a soccer field.