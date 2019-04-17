Migrants wait to cross from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, into El Paso, Texas, across the border bridge over the Rio Grande on April 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ David Peinado

A migrant waits on the riverbank after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to get into the United States on April 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ David Peinado

Central American migrant families are saying they made the decision to illegally cross the border into the United States at Ciudad Juarez and turn themselves in to immigration authorities in El Paso, Texas, because of the long waiting list to have their asylum claims processed by the US government.

"People don't want to be in Ciudad Juarez waiting for a long time. What they say is the 80 percent of that (asylum) list is people from Cuba, but ... the Border Patrol detentions in El Paso are people from Central America, and from Brazil," Blanca Navarrete Garcia, the director of the Comprehensive Human Rights in Action association (DHIA), told EFE.