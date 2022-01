Some 500 migrants from Central America, Venezuela and Haiti march in Tapachula, Mexico, on 20 January 2022, to demand that Mexican authorities issue permits allowing them to cross the Aztec nation en route to the United States. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

Some 500 migrants from Central America, Venezuela and Haiti held a demonstration Thursday in this city near the border with Guatemala to demand that Mexican authorities issue permits allowing them to cross the Aztec nation en route to the United States.

The group, which included many children, made their peacefully and at a leisurely pace down several streets in the first migrant protest of 2022 in Tapachula, for months a focal point of the region's migratory crisis.