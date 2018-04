Members of the caravan of some 200 Central American migrants who arrived at the Mexican city of Tijuana, on the US border, to attempt to enter the US and request asylum, on April 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Joebeth Terriquez

Members of the caravan of some 200 Central American migrants who arrived at the Mexican city of Tijuana, on the US border, to attempt to enter the US and request asylum, on April 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Joebeth Terriquez

Members of the caravan of some 200 Central American migrants who arrived at the Mexican city of Tijuana, on the US border, to attempt to enter the US and request asylum, on April 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Joebeth Terriquez

About 200 Central American migrants who arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing point are living in uncertainty over whether US authorities will grant their asylum and entry requests, while their traveling companions await their turn for processing in the city of Tijuana.

About 50 of the migrants spent the night on open ground near the crossing point entrance, a site known as El Chaparral, because the US immigration facility was already full.