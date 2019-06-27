The recent tragic drowning deaths of two migrants - a father and daughter - in the Rio Grande highlight the danger along the natural border between Mexico and the United States and have migrants on alert on the Mexican side.
"I'm not thinking about crossing (the border) via the river. I've already been here about three months," Emily, a Honduran migrant being housed in the Senda de Vida shelter in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas and across the border from McAllen, Texas, told EFE.