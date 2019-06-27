Photo taken June 26, 2019, in Matamoros, Mexico, showing the handing over to their relatives of the bodies of a Salvadoran man and his 23-month-old daughter, who drowned trying to illegally cross the Rio Grande into the United States. EFE-EPA/ Abraham Pineda-Jacome

Photo taken June 25, 2019, in Matamoros, Mexico, of the funeral home holding the bodies of a Salvadoran man and his 23-old-month daughter who drowned trying to illegally cross the Rio Grande to enter the United States. EFE-EPA/ Abraham Pineda-Jacome

The recent tragic drowning deaths of two migrants - a father and daughter - in the Rio Grande highlight the danger along the natural border between Mexico and the United States and have migrants on alert on the Mexican side.

"I'm not thinking about crossing (the border) via the river. I've already been here about three months," Emily, a Honduran migrant being housed in the Senda de Vida shelter in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas and across the border from McAllen, Texas, told EFE.