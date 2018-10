Bosnian border policemen guard at Maljevac border crossing with Croatia as a group of migrants attempting to cross into Croatia block the crossing, Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

A group of migrants attempting to cross into Croatia gather around tents erected near the Maljevac border crossing, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

A group of migrants attempting to cross into Croatia hold banners as they gather near the Maljevac border crossing, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Some 150 migrants on Thursday clashed with police on the border between Bosnia and Croatia following a failed attempt to cross into Croatia, police said, as cited by Bosnian media.

The migrants, thought to be traveling from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, arrived at the border near the village of Maljevac on Tuesday after leaving refugee camps in Bihac and Velika Kladusa, two northwestern cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina.