Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks at a press statement after his meeting with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (not pictured) at the Ferderal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

The Austrian government's controversial new welfare reforms target migrant workers – including those from neighboring European Union nations – and refugees, once again setting the Alpine nation on a collision course with Brussels, which has branded the move unjust and has begun legal proceedings against it.

The European Commission opened a case against Vienna on Jan. 24 but Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, head of the conservative People's Party (ÖVP) that governs in coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), has plowed ahead with the reforms targeting benefit payments to migrants and refugees.