The Diciotti, an Italian Coast Guard patrol boat, carrying over 500 migrants rescued in recent days in the Mediterranean and a corpse arrives in the port of Pozzallo, Sicily island, southern Italy, June 19, 2018. On board there are also 42 refugees rescued from the 'Trenton' ship of the US Navy from the shipwreck in front of the Libyan coast. EFE-EPA/FRANCESCO RUTA

The 41 migrants recently rescued by a United States Naval Ship in the Central Mediterranean said on Wednesday that some 60 people drowned during their dangerous crossing to Europe, on an overcrowded rubber boat, an Intersos NGO source told EFE.

The migrants were rescued last June 12 after departing from Libya on an overloaded rubber dinghy with 100 people on board. Only 41 people survived: 36 men, three women, and two 17-year-old girls, Lucilla Garufi, an Intersos NGO volunteer told EFE.