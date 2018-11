Members of the Central American migrant caravan walk in the rain after the shelter where they were staying got flooded due to the heavy rains, in Tijuana, Mexico, 29 November 2018. The situation of the Central Americans stuck at the Tijuana border entered a new stage of waiting as the new government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be made official next Saturday. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Zepeda

A girl of the Central American migrant caravan walks in the rain after the shelter where they were staying got flooded due to the heavy rains, in Tijuana, Mexico, 29 November 2018. The situation of the Central Americans stuck at the Tijuana border entered a new stage of waiting as the new government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be made official next Saturday. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Zepeda

Migrants in a shelter in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, 29 November 2018. Migrants stationed in the Mexican city of Tijuana today announced a hunger strike starting on Thursday, as a form of pressure to request that the United States Government increase the number of asylum requests that it processes daily. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Migrants in a shelter in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, 29 November 2018. Migrants stationed in the Mexican city of Tijuana today announced a hunger strike starting on Thursday, as a form of pressure to request that the United States Government increase the number of asylum requests that it processes daily. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Migrants in a shelter in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, 29 November 2018. Migrants stationed in the Mexican city of Tijuana today announced a hunger strike starting on Thursday, as a form of pressure to request that the United States Government increase the number of asylum requests that it processes daily. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

The situation of the Central American migrants stuck at the border with the United States in Tijuana, entered a new phase on Thursday with the beginning of a hunger strike while they await the start of a new government of Mexico on Saturday.

To further aggravate their situation, the largest shelter where most migrants are concentrated was flooded by heavy rains.