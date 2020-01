Migrants hoping to gain admission to the US await processing in Matamoros, Mexico, on Thursday, Jan. 23. EFE-EPA/Abraham Pineda-Jacome

Tens of thousands of mainly Central American migrants are still on Mexican soil waiting for hearings on their applications for asylum in the United States a year after the governments in Washington and Mexico City established the program "Remain in Mexico."

On Jan. 25, 2019, the Mexican government agreed that the US could send asylum-seekers back to Mexico pending the processing of their applications.