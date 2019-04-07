Angelica Ortiz, with the "100 Angels Foundation," puts drops in the eyes of Guatemalan migrant Norberto Marcos, upon his arrival in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 3, 2019. Photo provided April 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

The director of the Helping with All My Heart shelter, Cristobal Perez (r), welcomes undocumented migrants released by US immigration authorities on April 3, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo provided April 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

"If I'd known I'd experience this, I'd never have come here," Norberto Marcos of Guatemala told EFE, asking for some drops for his eyes, red from lack of sleep over the past three days during which he had to remain standing in the cell jammed with other migrants where US immigration personnel stuck him.

Marcos, 38, is at the "Helping with All My Heart" shelter in Phoenix, Arizona, where US authorities took him from a detention center when they could not continue housing him there due to the arrival of another huge contingent of Central Americans who crossed the southern border.