Sevillan-born flamenco singer Miguel Ortega charmed his audience with yet another powerful performance on Friday at the 58th Festival del Cante de la Minas, in La Union, Murcia.

Ortega, the winner of the coveted Miner's Lamp at the La union in 2010 and one of the greatest flamenco singers in the world, began singing when he was only 4 years old and performed for the first time when he was 9-years-old in the flamenco festival of Camas (Seville).