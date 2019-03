epa07465930 Fabiana Rosales (C), wife of Venezuelan Opposition leader Juan Guaido, attends an event with the Venezuelan community at St. Teresa's Church in New York, New York, USA, 26 March 2019. EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

United States Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Venezuelan congress president and opposition leader Juan Guaido at the White House on Wednesday, while US First Lady Melania Trump will meet her on Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

A White House official informed EFE of the meeting between Pence and Rosales, in which the US vice president "will reiterate once again the United States' unwavering commitment to stand for a free Venezuela."