US Vice President Mike Pence attends the 6th ASEAN-Russia Summit of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L), US Vice President Mike Pence (C), and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) leave the stage after a group photo during the 6th ASEAN-Russia Summit of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

US Vice President Mike Pence gives an address during the 6th ASEAN-Russia Summit of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The vice president of the United States on Thursday reiterated his country's firm commitment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations during the bloc's annual summit in Singapore.

Describing ASEAN as an "irreplaceable and indispensable" strategic partner, Mike Pence said the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region was "steadfast and enduring".