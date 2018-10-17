A handout photo made available by the Turkish Foreign Ministry Press Office shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C-R) chatting before their meeting at Ankara Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey,Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE

A handout photo made available by the US Department of State shows US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (C) meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (R) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Foreign Ministry Press Office shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shaking hands during their meeting at Ankara Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE

A handout photo made available by the United States Department of State (DOS) shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE HANDOUT

The United States secretary of state on Wednesday traveled to Ankara to speak with the Turkish president about the disappearance of a dissident Saudi Arabian journalist who disappeared two weeks ago after entering his country's consulate in Istanbul.

Mike Pompeo traveled to meet Recep Tayyip Erdogan a day after holding talks with the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman over the disappearance and alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post writer critical of the Saudi regime who has not been seen since he enter Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to fill out divorce papers while his fiancée waited outside.