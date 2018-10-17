The United States secretary of state on Wednesday traveled to Ankara to speak with the Turkish president about the disappearance of a dissident Saudi Arabian journalist who disappeared two weeks ago after entering his country's consulate in Istanbul.
Mike Pompeo traveled to meet Recep Tayyip Erdogan a day after holding talks with the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman over the disappearance and alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post writer critical of the Saudi regime who has not been seen since he enter Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to fill out divorce papers while his fiancée waited outside.