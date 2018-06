Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks about the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a joint briefing with Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi (not pictured) at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media about the upcoming meeting between US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the J.W. Marriott in Singapore, Jun 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The secretary of State of the United States is to meet with the Chinese foreign minister in Beijing this week to discuss the progress made in the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore, China said Wednesday.

China's Foreign Ministry said that Mike Pompeo and Wang Yi are scheduled to meet and hold a joint press conference on Thursday.