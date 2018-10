US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces former senior executive of Ford Motor Company Stephen Biegun (not pictured) to be special envoy for North Korea, at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Secretary of State will visit China on next week, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Mike Pompeo will travel to Beijing a day after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to continue talks on denuclearization, and prepare for a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.