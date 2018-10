Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (4-R) with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2-L) during their talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAISUKE SUZUKI / POOL

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) welcomes US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAISUKE SUZUKI / POOL

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAISUKE SUZUKI / POOL

The United States Secretary of State met China's foreign minister in Beijing on Monday to discuss developments in North Korea's denuclearization amid escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Mike Pompeo met Wang Yi during the last stop of his Asia tour, which began in Tokyo and also took him to Pyongyang and Seoul, to prepare a new summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump following the one held in Singapore in June.