Afghan security officials secure the road leading to the scene of an attack by suspected militants in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 28, 2018. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials secure the road leading to the scene of an attack by suspected militants in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 28, 2018. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials secure the road leading to the scene of an attack by suspected militants in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 28, 2018. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Militant insurgents attacked a training center dedicated to the instruction of midwives in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials told EFE.

Several midwives had been rescued from the center, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.