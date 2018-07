Afghan security officials secure the scene of an attack by suspected militants at a refugee center in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A militant attack on a provincial headquarters of the department of refugees and migrants on Tuesday left at least 18 people dead and 15 others injured, officials told EFE.

A first suicide attacker detonated explosives he was carrying, allowing two other militants to enter the building in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, where they were barricaded for six hours until they were shot dead.