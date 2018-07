Afghan security officials secure the road leading to the scene of an attack by suspected militants in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jul 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

An explosion on Tuesday rocked the provincial headquarters of the Afghan department of refugees and migrants in Jalalabad, capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, officials told EFE.

"Initial information shows a blast took place near to the Provincial Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation followed by gunshots shortly before 12:00pm in Jalalabad city's Police District 3," the provincial governor's spokesperson Ataullah Khogyanai said.