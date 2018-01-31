Asuncion's military bases have been transformed into refuges for families that had to abandon their homes because of the flooding of the rising Paraguay River, and who now find shelter there in flimsy huts of wood and sheet metal. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

The overflowing Paraguay River, still well below the 8 meters (23 feet) that sets off an evacuation alert, has left more than 25,000 people homeless, thousands of families that mostly come from the Bañado Sur district, better known as Tacumbu, according to figures from the municipality.