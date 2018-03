An undated file picture shows Lockheed Martin's F-35A stealth fighters at an undisclosed location. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) walking with Chung Eui-yong (R), the head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, and members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean media on Sunday accused Seoul of acting against the climate of rapprochement between the two countries by deploying stealth jets and acquiring more long-range missiles.

South Korea's military is scheduled to unveil its first F-35A stealth fighter aircrafts at a ceremony this week while the country's arms procurement agency had said recently that it signed a contract in February to buy 90 more Taurus long-range, air-launched, bunker-busting missiles.