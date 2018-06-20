More than 11,000 people have been forced to flee their homes on Mindanao island in the southern Philippines due to fresh clashes between the military and the Maute group, which is linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization, the government said on Wednesday.

The military offensive, launched on Sunday, has intensified in the last 24 hours, forcing 11,170 people from more than 2,200 families to seek shelter in other areas, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council of Lanao del Sur said.