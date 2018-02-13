Military commanders from the United States and NATO and the army chiefs of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan met in Kabul on Tuesday to coordinate efforts in the fight against drug-trafficking and terrorism.
The head of United States Central Command, Gen. Joseph Votel, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, as well as army chiefs of Pakistan and Afghanistan, Qamar Javed Bajwa and Sharif Yaftali respectively, among others.