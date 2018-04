An Afghan defense ministry statement confirmed Sunday the killing of 20 Islamic State terror group members, including several commanders, during an operation in the northern part of the country.

The statement corrected prior information released by the spokesperson of the Jawzjan province governorate, Mohammad Reza Rezai who, speaking to EFE, had previously announced that 31 IS militants had been killed in the past 48 hours during a land and air operation in Darzab district.