Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is clinging to power thanks to the loyalty and support of the between 95,000 and 235,000 members of the armed forces, according to the commanders of the different branches, who reject opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido.

Maduro, the successor to Hugo Chavez, began his second term as president on Jan. 10 and has held on to power with the help of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), while the opposition calls his re-election a fraud.