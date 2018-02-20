(FILE) USA's corpsman teams from the 65th Medical Brigade in conjunction with US Eighth Army and South Korea's First Corps treat a patient during a joint-medical evacuation exercise at a military field hospital on the Armed Forces Medical Command (AFMC) Hospital in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Mar. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYU

(FILE) South Korean firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher during an anti-terrorism drill of the South Korea and US military forces joint 'Key-Resolve / Foal Eagle' military exercises on line 6 Gongdeok station in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 6, 2015. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(FILE) South Korean soldiers and K-55 self-propelled howitzers participate in the South Korea and US military forces Key-Resolve/Foal Eagle annual joint military exercises at a drill field near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Mar. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean Ministry of Defence Tuesday said in a parliamentary report that it will carry out its annual military maneuvers with the United States once the PyeongChang Winter Olympics are over despite the thaw in bilateral relations with North Korea.

This is the first time that Seoul has spoken about the drills following the historic visit of a North Korean delegation headed by Kim Yo-jong, sister of Kim Jong-un, representing the greatest rapprochement in years between the two Koreas - technically still at war - as part of the Winter Games.