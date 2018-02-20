The South Korean Ministry of Defence Tuesday said in a parliamentary report that it will carry out its annual military maneuvers with the United States once the PyeongChang Winter Olympics are over despite the thaw in bilateral relations with North Korea.
This is the first time that Seoul has spoken about the drills following the historic visit of a North Korean delegation headed by Kim Yo-jong, sister of Kim Jong-un, representing the greatest rapprochement in years between the two Koreas - technically still at war - as part of the Winter Games.